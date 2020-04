Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this date in 1998, we lost the legendary performer who was known as the “First Lady of Country Music.” Known for hits like “Stand By Your Man” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” she was 55 at the time of her death. Can you name her? ANSWER: Tammy Wynette.

