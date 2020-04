Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockFour years ago today, this popular reality singing show that launched the careers of Carrie Underwood,Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and more aired its final episode on FOX after 15 seasons. It was later revived in 2018 on ABC with Luke Bryan sitting on the judges panel. Can you name the show? ANSWER: American Idol.

