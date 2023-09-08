Country star Zach Bryan arrested: Police

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Country star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.

Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t responded to ABC News.

Bryan took to X, formerly Twitter, regarding the arrest, stating, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The post concluded, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan currently has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his self-titled fourth LP, as well as the No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Top 100, “I Remember Everything,” his duet with Kacey Musgraves.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.