Country stars mourn Joe Diffie's passing

Crystal K. MartelThe news of Joe Diffie's passing Sunday at age 61 due to complications from COVID-19 has shocked the country music community.

Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion and Trisha Yearwood are among many of Joe's famous friends who turned to social media to share their remorse.

Trisha shared a lengthy Facebook post, recalling her early days in Nashville coming up through the ranks with Joe, while others remarked on his kindness and support toward them over the years. "My heart is broken today for Joe’s family and friends, and for all the fans who love his music," Yearwood declared. "I will miss my friend. Godspeed."

Some other reactions:

Carrie Underwood: "Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends."

Luke Bryan: "Country music lost a legend today. Joe Diffie was one of the greats."

Luke Combs: "Rest In Peace @officialjoediffie you were a legend."

Dierks Bentley: "One of the greatest country singers ever."

Old Dominion: "He was sweet. He was supportive. He was humble. His passing is just that: humbling."

Jimmie Allen: "The day I met you, you told me keep being myself because there are people that need to hear what I have to say. Thank you for inspiring so many artists."

Brad Paisley: "...the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease."

Travis Tritt: "Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and offstage."

Diffie scored five number-one hits in the 90s. The country star and his team revealed on March 27 that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment. His passing was announced in a statement released by his publicist on Sunday, with his family asking for privacy during this time.

