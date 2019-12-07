Couple Accused of Trafficking Drugs from Stuart Home; Children Used as Shields

Law enforcement officials say they have arrested a husband and wife for allegedly trafficking drugs from their Stuart apartment.

According to investigators, a Martin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Lopez at a gas station, then went to the couple’s apartment on Northwest Spruce Ridge Drive.

The sheriff’s office says that is when 22-year-old Diamond Lynn Lopez tried to flush several bags of cocaine down a toilet and kitchen sink, while using her four children to shield herself from the officials.

“The other thing that was really noteworthy about this case is that there was a substantial amount of fentanyl and crack within 12 inches from a pizza that she was preparing. It was right there in the same proximity of the food that she was feeding the children,” says Sheriff William Snyder.

Investigators secured the children and confiscated cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

The raid took place following a three-month investigation by the Stuart police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement).

Jail records reveal that Diamond and Jeffrey Lopez are now facing numerous drug-trafficking charges.