Couple gets married on Zoom!

The coronavirus has caused many special events to be canceled or postponed, however, one couple did not postpone their special wedding day!

Tim and Ashley were scheduled to hold a two-day wedding celebration in Palm Springs, California, on April 4, 2020, with their loved ones but the coronavirus did not make that possible.

Instead of postponing the entire event, the couple decided to invite their closest friends and family to their virtual wedding on Zoom.

The couple plans to have a celebration in person in Palm Springs with family and friends in March 2021.