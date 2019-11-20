Couple outraged after dog fatally crushed by FedEx package

A California couple is outraged after they say their Yorkshire terrier named Cooper was crushed to death by a package tossed over the fence by a FedEx delivery person.

The dog’s owners say a FedEx delivery person recently walked up to the wall outside their home with a package containing a heavy glass bowl and a Scrabble game set.

The worker allegedly chucked the package over the fence, where Cooper was standing.

Owners Keiko Napier and Michell Galin told Inside Edition they found their 4-pound dog in a pool of blood.

The couple rushed Cooper to a local veterinarian who told them she had severe injuries to her lungs and liver.

After seeing the pain she was in, they decided to euthanize her.

FedEx expressed their “deepest sympathies” to the family and said in a statement that they would investigate what happened and take the appropriate action.

However, they want more from the FedEx than a promise to look into the incident.

This story is developing.