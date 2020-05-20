Court Sides with FPL in Broward Nursing Home Hurricane Case

A state appeals court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit that blamed Florida Power & Light for a deadly situation in which residents of a Broward County nursing home were stuck without power following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

A three-judge panel upheld a circuit court decision that dismissed the allegations made against the state’s largest power utility by Christine Cooper, who was a resident of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. The storm knocked out power to the center’s air conditioning system for three days.

Authorities later attributed 12 resident deaths to the warm conditions inside the building due to the loss of power.

Cooper’s lawsuit alleged that FPL was partially responsible and claimed the utility did not act to quickly restore power.

However, the appeals court ultimately focused on whether FPL had a legal “duty of care” to Cooper and concluded the company did not.