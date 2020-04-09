COVID-19 Case Update: PBC 1,333; Broward 2,480; Miami-Dade 5,898

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida is quickly approaching the 17,000 mark.

According to the Department of Health, there are 16,826 total cases of COVID-19 in our state as of Thursday evening.

At least 371 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

Current Positive Cases in Florida

Palm Beach County: 1,333 cases

-75 deaths

-676 men, 645 women

-239 hospitalizations

Broward County: 2,480 cases

-67 deaths

-1,341 men, 1,120 women

-357 hospitalizations

Miami-Dade County: 5,898 cases

-66 deaths

-3,092 men, 2,735 women

-450 hospitalizations