COVID-19 Case Update: PBC 1,333; Broward 2,480; Miami-Dade 5,898

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida is quickly approaching the 17,000 mark.
According to the Department of Health, there are 16,826 total cases of COVID-19 in our state as of Thursday evening.
At least 371 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.
Current Positive Cases in Florida
Palm Beach County: 1,333 cases
-75 deaths
-676 men, 645 women
-239 hospitalizations
Broward County: 2,480 cases
-67 deaths
-1,341 men, 1,120 women
-357 hospitalizations
Miami-Dade County: 5,898 cases
-66 deaths
-3,092 men, 2,735 women
-450 hospitalizations