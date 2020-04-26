COVID-19 Case Update: PBC: 2,697; Broward: 4,729; Miami: 11,351

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 31,528 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Sunday morning.

At least 1,074 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

Palm Beach County: 2,697 cases

-155 deaths

-Men: 1,339, Women: 1,299

-409 hospitalizations

Broward County: 4,729 cases

-170 deaths

-Men: 2,340, Women: 2,259

-889 hospitalizations

Miami-Dade County: 11,351 cases

-301 deaths

-Men: 5,881, Women: 5,297

-1,291 hospitalizations

The coronavirus death toll in the United States stands at 54,001, including more than 22,000 victims in the national epicenter, New York City. The country’s total number of cases was 940,797 on Sunday morning.