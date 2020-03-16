COVID-19 causes Midland to postpone European tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALike many other artists, Midland has been forced to cancel their upcoming concert dates in Europe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band was originally scheduled for a two-week trek across the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands this month, but have postponed the dates over safety concerns regarding the virus.

This marks the second time the band has cancelled dates overseas. They were originally scheduled for a U.K. tour in December, but had to cancel due to complications that Mark Wystrach's wife, Tyler, endured while giving birth to their daughter, Sundance, in late November.

But the "Drinkin' Problem" singers do plan to find another time to perform overseas and are grateful for the loyal and dedicated fanbase they've built there.

"It’s something that we have dedicated ourselves to, growing an audience overseas,” Cameron Duddysays. “You don’t have to do it. There’s no one saying, ‘You have to do this, you have to do that.’ It’s all by choice and we have chosen to grow an audience over there.”

“They consume the music in a more thorough manner than, I feel like, American audiences,” adds Mark. “Like, they buy albums, they listen to it, they do their research and they know it all.”

New European tour dates haven't been announced.

