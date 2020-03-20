COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 10,000

The death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is surpassing ten-thousand.

Nearly a quarter of a million people have been infected with the virus in 163 countries and regions.

Johns Hopkins researchers say there are now more than 200 dead in the U.S. and over 14-thousand infected.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking dramatic new action to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gavin Newsom explained more than half of the people in California, over 25 million people, could be infected with the respiratory illness.

That could result in thousands of hospitalizations, much more than the state’s hospital capacity.

Folks will still be allowed to do essential tasks like going to the store, picking up medicine and going for walks.

Newsom suggested law enforcement wouldn’t be enforcing the order, instead saying social pressure would regulate behavior.

The statewide order follows similar orders in major California cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

As of last night the state of Flordia has 432 positive cases of coronavirus, with 29 in Palm Beach County, 96 in Broward County, and 101 in Miami-Dade County.

That makes South Florida the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Officials increased Florida’s death toll to nine after a patient died in Duval County.

There are no mandatory quarantine or isolation orders in Florida at this time.

Stay updated with Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Find the latest information on #COVID19: https://t.co/MM1hGAYGta. pic.twitter.com/CUDK4mWRQI — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 19, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses to close in the tri-county area.

Among businesses considered essential are grocery stores, gas stations, day care facilities and pet supply stores. Non-essential businesses, like restaurants and retail stores, are required to close or convert to take-out only. SDNT850wftl.

Florida Keys government officials are closing the island destination to visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are already in the Keys. There is currently one confirmed coronavirus case in the Keys and it is travel related. Also one confirmed case in Indian River County