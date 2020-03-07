COVID-19 Hits Home with Two Presumptive Cases in South Florida

The Florida Department of Health says there are now six cases of the new coronavirus in the state, including two in Broward county and two deaths statewide.

Three new presumptive positive cases were announced Friday night, according to FDH. There are two people in Broward County isolated at this time.

According to the FDH, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida and there are five other repatriated cases of Florida residents outside the state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the cases in the state is a non-Florida resident. There are 88 pending test results.

Two deaths have been reported, one in Santa Rosa County and the other in Lee County.

