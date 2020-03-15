COVID-19: PBC Update Includes EOC Hotline, School Meals, Election Info

Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said during a press conference late Sunday afternoon an Emergency Operations Center will be open beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (561) 712-6400, to field questions about government services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that no closures are being made at this time to beaches and other county-owned recreational facilities.

Florida Health – Palm Beach County Director Dr. Alina Alonso stated late Sunday afternoon that the county has no new cases of COVID-19.

She advised residents to avoid public transportation, and to remain six feet away from other people at public events.

Starting Monday, the health department and county clinics will begin screening all employees and clients who enter their facilities.

School Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy says district officials are still deciding on whether to extend the closure beyond two weeks.

Feeding sites will be available at 30 sites for students who are eligible for free meals. Those locations are listed at www.palmbeachschools.org/coronavirus.

In addition, Feeding South Florida will be providing boxes of food to families of those students at the same 30 sites on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about district efforts and programs during the closure, residents may call: (561) 969-5840.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link stated that the primary election will continue as planned on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although 19 voting locations were moved from assisted living facilities. The locations are listed at pbcelections.gov.

She added they are taking precautions for poll workers. Gloves and disinfectants, as well as hand sanitizers will be provided for them.

Voters are advised to bring their own pen – preferably black – or a stylus, and to wash their hands after completing their ballot. They are also encouraged to bring their own wipes and sanitizers,

Officials will be wiping down equipment in accordance with CDC guidelines.

To volunteer or for more information, call the Supervisor of Elections office at (561) 656-6200.

Vote-by-mail remains available through Tuesday, when the election ends at 7 p.m.

