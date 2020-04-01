COVID-19 Test Site in West Palm Temporarily Halts Appointments

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday that they have temporarily stopped making appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Officials said they have scheduled nearly 2,000 appointments through Saturday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches testing site, and are no longer accepting additional calls.

They added that they hope to reopen the phone lines on Thursday at 8 a.m., if the county receives additional test kits by then.

The site, which was established and is being operated by FEMA with support from the Florida National Guard, opened on Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis and county officials announced earlier this week they are also working to open a testing site in south Palm Beach County.