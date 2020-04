The Florida Department of Health says there were 29,648 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Thursday evening.

At least 987 Florida residents have died from the virus.

Palm Beach County: 2,554 cases

-144 deaths

-Men: 1,260, Women: 1,237

-397 hospitalizations

Broward County: 4,431 cases

-157 deaths

-Men: 2,214, Women: 2,089

-849 hospitalizations

Miami-Dade County: 10,588 cases

-270 deaths

-Men: 5,402, Women: 5,037

-1,183 hospitalizations