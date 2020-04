As of Sunday morning, 12,151 people in Florida had tested positive for COVID-19, with an official death toll of 218.

Palm Beach County has more deaths than any county in the state, with 49, followed by 40 in Broward and 31 in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade had 4,061 cases as of Sunday morning. Broward had 1,871 and Palm Beach County had 998.