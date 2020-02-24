Craig Morgan to chronicle family life in new reality show

ABC/Image Group LA

Craig Morgan is making his way back to TV.

The country star is partnering with the recently launched country music network, Circle, for a new reality show called Craig's World. The 10-episode series will follow the singer as he navigates his music career in Nashville, along with family life with his wife, Karen, and their children.

Craig's World follows Craig Morgan All Access Outdoors and Morgan Family Strong, the latter of which ran on the UP network in 2018 and chronicled the family's grieving process after his son, Jerry, was killed in a boating accident in 2016.

“We do our normal stuff. We don’t create stuff. There’s no drama -- if there is, it’s real life and is really happening,” Craig tells Rolling Stone. “Like dealing with the loss of our son and the pain we may be feeling that day. Or having a band member quit and having to replace them. Or teaching my grandson to ride a motorcycle.”

Craig's World begins on March 5 and will air every Thursday through May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Circle Network.

