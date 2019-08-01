Crane Collapses on top of a Car Killing One in Miramar

A man was killed Thursday morning after a crane crushed a car at a construction site on Douglas Road.

Miramar police said the car crashed into the crane about 2 a.m., causing it to fall on top of the vehicle, killing the driver.

A view from Sky 10 showed the crane resting on top of the crushed vehicle.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Douglas Road will be closed for several hours from County Line Road to the 3700 block during the crash investigation.

Yesterday, a construction accident involving wet cement damaged several cars in Miami-Dade County.


The concrete showered all over the cars trapping one driver in his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Miami Beach in a bank parking lot on Lincoln Road.
No one was hurt, and there’s no estimate on the cost of the damages to the cars. The contractor says it’s reviewing the incident to find a cause.

