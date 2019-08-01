Crane Collapses on top of a Car Killing One in Miramar

A man was killed Thursday morning after a crane crushed a car at a construction site on Douglas Road.

Miramar police said the car crashed into the crane about 2 a.m., causing it to fall on top of the vehicle, killing the driver.

A view from Sky 10 showed the crane resting on top of the crushed vehicle.

#BREAKING Vehicle being towed away from Douglas Road and County Line Road in Miramar after a crane falls onto it , killing the man behind the wheel. Police say the man drove into the crane just after 2 am , investigation underway into what happened. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/hIzjhuf4Xh — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) August 1, 2019

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Douglas Road will be closed for several hours from County Line Road to the 3700 block during the crash investigation.

Yesterday, a construction accident involving wet cement damaged several cars in Miami-Dade County.

Cars covered in liquid concrete after Miami Beach construction accident #ConstructionAccident #MiamiBeach https://t.co/0gbYFf6Of7 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 31, 2019



The concrete showered all over the cars trapping one driver in his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Miami Beach in a bank parking lot on Lincoln Road.

No one was hurt, and there’s no estimate on the cost of the damages to the cars. The contractor says it’s reviewing the incident to find a cause.