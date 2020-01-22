Crash My… Legends Day: Luke Bryan set to play Indy 500 show

ABC Radio

This week, Luke Bryan's busy entertaining thousands of fans at his sixth annual Crash My Playa getaway vacation in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in the Caribbean. But later this spring, he'll be headed for the racetrack.

The American Idol star is set to headline this year’s Legends Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 23, the day before the Indy 500. Tickets are on sale now.

Luke’s new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, arrives about a month prior, on April 24. Its second single, “What She Wants Tonight,” just entered country’s top ten.