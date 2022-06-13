“Crash My Party”: Luke Bryan makes surprise appearance at his Nashville bar

ABC

While in Nashville for CMA Fest, Luke Bryan couldn’t help but make a pit stop at his bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge.

The country superstar made a surprise appearance at his bar in downtown Nashville, where he played DJ for his excited fans. An Instagram video shows him sneaking in through the back, making his way through the neon lights and packed crowd to get to the DJ booth where he led a rowdy sing-a-long to the Bon Jovi classic, “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“When you decide to crash the party at your own bar…You also take over the DJ booth!” he captions the fun clip.

But that wasn’t the only honky tonk on Broadway Luke visited. Hours prior, he also showed up at his friend Blake Shelton‘s bar, Ole Red, where he performed a set that included an acoustic rendition of his hit, “One Margarita.”

Once Blake got word, he teased his longtime country music peer. “I’m glad that you made the right decision Luke. I’m glad you decided to come and perform at a real music venue, rather than your place across the street,” Blake said on his Instagram Stories.

“Ole Red is a dump,” Luke responded. “This is how we do it at my bar.”

The “What Makes You Country” hitmaker headlined Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest on Saturday night.

