“Crazy Angels”: Carrie Underwood teases the next track off Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood promised a “sing into your hairbrush” kind of album, and from the sound of it, Denim & Rhinestones will deliver. The singer is teasing another high-energy new song off the track list, called “Crazy Angels.”

With a powerhouse, retro guitar line and soaring vocals, Carrie sings about being “one of those crazy angels” with a “sweet heart,” “wild side” and “tilted angel with a neon shine.”

The song comes out Friday, but Carrie shared a clip of it on her Instagram this week, plus some video footage of her singing it in the studio.

“Crazy Angels” follows “Ghost Story,” the first single to be released off Carrie’s forthcoming album. The singer has also shared Denim & Rhinestone’s title track, an equally uptempo, upbeat love song that delivers ‘80s vibes. When she shared the song, Carrie said that she drew inspiration for her new album from much of the music she grew up listening to, adding “I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Speaking of “Crazy Angels,” Carrie’s recent performances have taken her to dizzying new heights — literally. When she sang “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean at the 2022 ACM Awards, she descended from the ceiling on a circus-style metal chair. Then, at the CMTs, she concluded her pre-recorded performance of “Ghost Story” with some jaw-dropping aerial stunt work, dangling upside down on a long white scarf as she belted out the final chorus.

