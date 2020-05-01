“Crazy for You Tonight”: Kip Moore previews 'Wild World' with another freewheeling, passionate tune

UMG Nashville

Kip Moore issues another free-spirited piece of his upcoming album, Wild World, with the brand-new track, “Crazy for You Tonight.” Romantic and soulful, the song calls on a lover to put away all her concerns and all her connections to the outside world in favor of passion, if only for one night.

“It took me back to the music in the ‘80s that I loved,” Kip tells Esquire of the new song, adding that the lyrics’ focus on honesty represent something he tries to live up to in his own life.

“I never want to shy away and make myself out to be someone that I’m not. I try to keep that honest human element,” he adds.

Along with the song’s official studio version, Kip is also sharing an acoustic version of “Crazy for You Tonight” as part of his “In the Wild Sessions.” The video series sheds new light on Wild World’s songs as Kip delivers them as acoustic versions in outdoor settings.

Wild World is due for release on May 29.

