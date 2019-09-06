Crestwood Middle School on lockdown after false report of shooting

Crestwood Middle School in Royal Palm Beach is on a code red lockdown Friday afternoon following a false report of a shooting.

The Palm Beach County School District confirmed that it received a report about a shooting, but there was no evidence to prove it.

According to reports, a call was placed to police claiming that an unidentified minor brought a gun to the school, and started shooting.

Reports also say that there is a heavy police presence currently at the school.

However, PBCSD says the call is a false report, and that the school is on a code red lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about shots fired and is responding to see if the call is legitimate or not.

This story is developing.