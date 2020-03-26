Cruise Line to Deliver COVID-19 Tests to 77 Broward-bound Passengers

Holland America Line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, has deployed one of its ships to deliver coronavirus test kits to its sister ship, the MS Zaandam, which is en route to Port Everglades.

The MS Zaandam’s voyage has continued with 1,829 people on board, including 30 guests and 47 crew members who have reported coronavirus symptoms and have been on the ship since March 14 in Chile.

“Holland America Line has deployed Rotterdam to rendezvous with Zaandam and provide extra supplies, staff, COVID-19 test kits and other support as needed,” a representative wrote in a statement.

Carrying 611 crew and no guests, Rotterdam departed from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with MS Zaandam’s crew on Thursday evening off the coast of Panama.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection and the Port Everglades Pilots Association are assessing the situation.

Broward County had 412 confirmed cases of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening.

