Cruise Ship Brings Bahamian Refugees to South Florida

More than 1,400 Bahamian refugees arrived at the Port of Palm Beach over the weekend, after being evacuated by a cruise ship from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahamas Paradise “Grand Celebration,” which brought the group to safety, also delivered more than 112 tons of supplies and nearly 300 first responders to the storm-ravaged island.

CBP officers processed the first mass evacuations from the Bahamas today after Hurricane #Dorian. CBP officers quickly processed the 1,435 passengers who arrived at the Port of West Palm Beach from the devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands. Read more: https://t.co/suyaFTQ4R5 pic.twitter.com/qjSY7yAF5a — CBP (@CBP) September 8, 2019

In addition, Tropic Ocean Airways says it has rescued 80 people and delivered 12 tons of cargo and supplies via 60 flights since the storm struck the island Sunday. According to authorities, 43 people have been declared dead as a result of the hurricane, and more than 6,600 are still missing.

The refugees are allowed to stay here under asylum for 30 days before they are required to apply for visas. However, lawmakers are currently working on legislation that would allow Bahamian refugees to stay without visas.