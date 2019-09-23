Customers stop suspect who began shooting inside of a restaurant

Officials in West Palm Beach are reporting that a suspect with an extensive criminal history was briefly subdued by customers at a restaurant after he opened fire inside the establishment.

The incident was reported on Saturday around 5:30 pm at the Capri Restaurant on Southern Boulevard.

According to the report, 64-year-old Armando Zambrano was asked to leave the property but refused to do so. He then got into a verbal altercation which ended with Zambrano leaving the restaurant but promising to return.

Almost 10 minutes later, Zambrano reappeared at the restaurant and shot at a group of men playing dominoes.

One man inside the establishment was able to get the gun away from Zambrano but Zambrano managed to flee the property.

Zambrano was later arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities also reported that his extensive criminal history includes charges for making a terroristic threat to a government building and attacking a federal agent.