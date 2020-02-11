Customs confiscated package of dead birds labeled cat food

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is reporting that they have confiscated a small bag of dead birds that was disguised as a bag of cat food.

The discovery was made at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Jan. 27th.

Officials say the passenger traveling from Beijing to Prince George’s County, Maryland told them that the package was cat food.

Investigators said while the package did have pictures of a dog and a cat, when they opened it, they found a bunch of small dead birds.

According to the report, the import of birds to the US has been banned in order to prevent the spread of avian flu.