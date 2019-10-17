Customs Officials Find 46 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in Boxes of Oranges

Customs officials in Fort Lauderdale found more than just tropical fruit as they examined a large shipment from the Caribbean last weekend.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers who were working at Port Everglades ended up seizing about 46.5 pounds of cocaine that was hidden inside boxes of oranges from the Dominican Republic.

Orange you glad this didn't get through? A CBP K9 sniffed out over 46lbs of cocaine concealed within boxes of oranges arriving at Port Everglades over the weekend. Details via @CBPFlorida: https://t.co/wtjEcUwSkr pic.twitter.com/vv6HzovGbg — CBP (@CBP) October 17, 2019

CBP officers with the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team say a K-9 alerted them to the possible presence of illegal drugs.

Officers then discovered the cocaine within several boxes.

CBP turned over the cocaine to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security.