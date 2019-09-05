CVS, Walgreens Ask Customers Not to Open-Carry Guns in Stores

Pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS are joining some other big name retailers who have recently asked customers not to open-carry guns within their stores.

Walgreens posted a statement on its website Thursday morning to announce the change. It reads in part, “We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”

Shortly afterward, CVS issued a similar statement. The company explains, “We support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence, and continually review our policies and procedures to ensure our stores remain a safe environment. We join a growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorized law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”

Earlier this week, Walmart and Kroger also announced new policies asking customers to stop openly carrying guns in their stores, even in states in which open-carry is legal. That includes Sam’s Club locations.

Walmart also announced last Tuesday that it will no longer sell handgun ammunition after its current stock runs out.