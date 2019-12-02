Here’s a Cyber Monday deal that you may wanna give yourself; streaming service Hulu is offering their basic tier service for just $1.99 a month for an entire year! Regularly $5.99 a month, new customers can sign up for less than $2 per month for 12 months and check out shows from networks like MTV, TLC, HGTV and more! You can also see Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.

If that isn’t something you are looking for, than you can count on Amazon for some deals too! Some of the most impressive Amazon Cyber Monday deals include 50 percent off 23 and Me DNA testing kit, marked down from $199 to just $99. The Echo Dot is half off, with a price slash from $50 to $22. The Echo Show 2 – Compact Smart Display with Alexa is half off as well! You can get a 13-inch Mac Air laptop for 30 percent off and a Firestick with Alexa voice remote for only $20.00. Other discounts on makeup, flash drives, and personal hygiene items will also be up to 80 percent off!