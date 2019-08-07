Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison 36 Years Early

Believed to be a victim of sex trafficking, Cyntoia Brown is a free woman for the first time in 15 years.

The convicted murderer was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women earlier today.

Brown was 16 years old at the time of the murder and was sentenced to life in prison. She admits killing a man who had solicited her for sex in 2004 claiming she had been forced into prostitution. Prosecutors told the jury she was not a victim, but a cold-blooded killer.

Former Governor Bill Haslam granted her clemency in January. Advocates for sex trafficking victims say Brown’s release 36 years early is a victory for their cause.

During her time in prison, she earned her associates degree and wants to help other women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

Her cause was also championed by some big-name celebrities like Kim Kardashian-West, Rihanna, Alyssa Milano and LeBron James.