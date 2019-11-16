Dad fired after 8-year-old seen working in Popeyes kitchen

A viral photograph has led to the firing of a Popeyes employee near Dallas, Texas.

In the photo, a boy who appears to be 8-year-old and no taller than four feet is seen preparing the insanely popular Popeye’s chicken sandwich in a restaurant.

A customer took a video of the boy wearing a Popeye’s apron while he helped the overworked staff as they struggled to keep up with the chicken sandwich orders.

The kid’s father worked at the restaurant in Colony, Texas.

The person who took the video told Inside Edition the restaurant was packed at the time.