“Damn Strait”: George Strait’s a fan of Scotty McCreery’s musical tribute to him

Scotty McCreery’s new musical homage to George Strait, called “Damn Strait,” has gotten a nod of approval from the King of Country himself.

“Damn Strait!” George wrote on socials, posting the song’s newly-released music video and tagging both Scotty and the Texas dance hall venue Gruene Hall. That’s where Scotty filmed the music video for his song, and where George cut his teeth as a young artist before landing his record deal in Nashville.

In the video for his song, Scotty takes his Strait tribute to the next level, and includes some biographical details about the country legend so that fans who might not be as familiar with George can get to know the Texas-based star.

After George shared Scotty’s video, the younger artist expressed his excitement that the song had its namesake’s seal of approval.

“Wowww!” he wrote, adding an emoji of a goat to express his fandom. “Glad you like it, George!”

“Damn Strait” hit country radio last fall, and it’s currently climbing the top 30. Later this month, the singer will wrap up his Same Truck Tour.

