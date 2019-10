(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

New music from Dan + Shay is on the way, “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber is set to be released tomorrow. The new single was written by Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Justin Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. It was produced by Smyers and a teaser video was posted to the duo’s Instagram page. Dan + Shay share manager Scooter Braun with Bieber and look to be releasing a new project, however, cover art, tracklisting and a release date haven’t been revealed.