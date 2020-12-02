Dan + Shay admit that writing original Christmas songs is "very hard to do"

Catherine Powell

During a year when the holiday season will likely look different for most people, Dan + Shay are providing a bit of a respite with a pair of original songs.

The duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have offered up a double dose of Christmas cheer with “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” The duo both had a hand in writing the tracks, with Shay admitting that it’s a challenge creating an original holiday tune, seeing as many of the song ideas have already been used.

“Doing original Christmas songs is just very hard to do because you go and you try to find a title and they’re all taken already,” Shay tells ABC Audio. “So you have a title idea and you’re like ‘Nah, that was a Bing Crosby hit back in the day.'”

But Dan + Shay overcame the challenge and provided some much-needed positivity to their fans during the process. Shay adds that he and Dan got into the Christmas spirit early this year.

“I feel like Christmas is the only thing that can save 2020 right now,” he laughs. “We need it. We need it in a big way. And we’ve already started to decorate and Dan has his tree up already. We’ve been getting into the Christmas spirit.”

By Cillea Houghton

