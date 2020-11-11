Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber are re-imagining “10,000 Hours” a little bit for their 2020 CMAs performance

CMA/ABC

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber weren’t expecting to have to wait so long before performing their hit duet, “10,000 Hours,” together. They put out the song over a year ago, and were anticipating lots of big, on-stage moments over the course of that year — but 2020 had other plans.



“We had grand plans to perform the song on each other’s tours and stuff, but none of that happened this year,” the band mates admit ahead of tonight’s CMAs. “So to get to do it on national television for the first time is a bit nerve-wracking, but it’s gonna be amazing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic might have shut down the duo’s live plans for the song this year, but they say they’re pouring all that energy and excitement into their performance on the stage of the awards show.

“We’ve got a really cool setup. We’re excited about what it’s gonna look like,” Dan + Shay hint, adding that “10,000 Hours” might sound a little different than fans are used to, too.

“Just the way that we’ve arranged the song, and the way that we’re doing it, is definitely a little bit of a different spin on the song,” they continue. “So we’re pretty excited about it.”



“10,000 Hours” is headed into tonight’s awards show up for 2020 Single of the Year. The song was also nominated for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year, two categories whose winners were announced ahead of the show.



The 2020 CMA Awards kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

