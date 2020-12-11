Dan + Shay and Keith Urban are among the country stars taking the stage during 'The Voice' season finale

ABC/Image Group LA

This season of NBC’s The Voice will wrap up next week with a special two-hour finale, and a number of superstars will be on hand to perform, including an impressive lineup of country artists.



It’s no surprise that coach Blake Shelton will take the stage, along with his fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani. But that’s not all the show has in store for country fans.



Dan + Shay and Keith Urban will also appear during the finale, with the duo performing their original Christmas hit “Take Me Home for Christmas,” and Keith performing “One Too Many,” his Pink duet from his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1.



Florida Georgia Line band mate Tyler Hubbard will be there too, joining rapper Nelly onstage for the two acts’ recent collaboration, “Lil Bit.”

The show also will feature the four coaches’ holiday performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which was a country hit for Brenda Lee back in 1958.



The Voice’s season finale will take place next Tuesday, December 15 from 9-11PM ET. You can watch the show on NBC.