Dan + Shay are "all up in our emotions" reflecting on 8th anniversary

Dan + Shay are looking back on the first day they met.

The Grammy winning duo turned to Instagram yesterday to commemorate the 8th anniversary of when they met at Dan Smyers‘ house party in Nashville in 2012 and played music together for the first time, the letter serving as an ode to fans for their support.

“Just wanna say thanks for everything y’all have done for us, it truly means the world. We’ve been able to accomplish some really cool things since we started this band, and it’s all because of you believing in the music. Kinda all up in our emotions today,” the twosome write alongside a photo of them in Rockefeller Center.

They asked fans to share their favorite memories of the duo in the comments.

“We’re gonna read ‘em all and try not to cry,” they add. “Sending lots of love to all of you.”

Dan + Shay also performed their two original Christmas songs, “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” on the Today show this morning.

By Cillea Houghton

