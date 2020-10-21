Dan + Shay are among the acts performing at 'Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy'

Ahead of this year’s presidential election, Dan + Shay are lending their voices to an upcoming CBS special, Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy.

Per Billboard, the superstar duo is representing the country format in a star-studded, all-genre line-up that also includes Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, rapper Offset and more. Alicia is also hosting the show, alongside Kerry Washington and America Ferrera.



Other artists, actors and entertainers taking the stage include Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Colbie Smulders, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shaquille O’Neal, Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Tan France and more.

The nonpartisan special airs on October 29 at 9PM ET, with the aim of encouraging viewers to get out and vote in the upcoming election.



In addition to airing on TV, Every Vote Counts will stream on a number of other platforms, including YouTube, TIDAL, Facebook, Twitter, Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

By Carena Liptak

