Dan + Shay are "glad you exist" in song dropping on Friday

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay announced on Tuesday that they have a new song arriving on Friday titled “glad you exist” that they say is a “message of gratitude and hope” as much as it is a song.

While reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic that’s kept many people apart from loved ones, the song finds the twosome awestruck with gratefulness for the people closest to them.

“We’ve spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon),” the singers express in a statement, citing concerts, road trips and simple moments with friends as sources of comfort.

“This song has taken on new meaning not being able to see our loved ones in person, but throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart,” they continue. “These words hold a special place in our hearts, and hopefully they will in yours too.”

“Glad you exist” follows Dan + Shay’s most recent #1 hit, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” and their Grammy-nominated collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.”

Additionally, the hitmakers have been tapped by Blake Shelton to be the advisors during the battle rounds on the upcoming season of The Voice. “The way they come together and vocalize together and make music, I thought that would be a great mentor to have these two,” Blake tells Access Hollywood.

The Voice premieres on March 1 on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

