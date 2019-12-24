Dan + Shay are looking forward to spending time with family for the holidays

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABefore they head across the country on their 2020 Arena Tour, Dan + Shay will be taking a much-deserved break by spending the holidays at home in Nashville.

"That's going to take up a lot of our year next year, so this year we'll be able to actually be with our families for Christmas and just be able to spend some time with them," the duo's Shay Mooney tells ABC Audio. "We know we have a busy year next year, so I'm going to try to take each day as it comes and enjoy that."

Shay will spend the special time of year with his wife, Hannah Billingsley, and their two-year-old son, Asher; they also have another baby on the way in the new year. Meanwhile, Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, are looking to forward to spending Christmas with their fur babies -- rescue dogs Joy, Chief, Ghost and Macaroni.

"I hope it snows. We have a new puppy and we just rescued her. There was like a little bit of a frosting, a little bit of snow and she went insane for it," Dan recalls. "So it would be nice to have some snow on Christmas to let her go crazy."

Shay jokes, "We'll get some brought in!"

Dan + Shay's headlining arena tour starts March 6 in Nashville and continues through October 31 when it wraps in Tacoma, Washington. The Grammy-winning artists recently announced that "More Hearts Than Mine" singer Ingrid Andress will join them as an opening act.

