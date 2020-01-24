Dan + Shay are "Speechless" to be able to represent Music City at the Grammys

Catherine Powell

Catherine PowellIt's not a bad week to be Dan + Shay. They're currently at the top of the country airplay chart with "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber, and on Sunday, they could claim their second Grammy.

So far, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have a perfect record when it comes to the respected show. Last year was their first nomination, and they took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy for their career-changing crossover smash, "Tequila." This year, they nabbed their second nomination in that same category for "Speechless," their subsequent hit that also made a home for itself on the pop chart.

They could also win Best Country Song for "Speechless" as writers as well.

Ultimately, the ever-humble duo's just thankful to be able to represent country music during a night that showcases all formats.

"The Grammys are such a huge deal," Dan reflects. "It's an iconic award and it's an all-genre award[s show], which is really cool for us to be recognized in the country music genre."

"And to be able to go out there and represent Nashville," he continues, "We're so proud of what's going on in Nashville and on Music Row. We moved to Nashville to write songs and the fact that people are digging those songs [is gratifying]."

It also means a lot to the duo to be honored by their fellow musicians.

"It's I guess like an industry-voted award," Dan says. "You know, to be acknowledged by our peers like that is really special."

"So we work hard for it," he adds. "[We're] thankful for the support of the fans. And, you know, to be supported by the industry is special as well."

Find out if Dan + Shay can preserve their flawless Grammy record Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

