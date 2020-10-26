Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris + more lead American Music Awards country nominations

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay are the most-nominated country act at the 2020 American Music Awards, with three nominations to their name. That includes a nod in the all-genre Collaboration of the Year category with their Justin Bieber duet, “10,000 Hours.”

They’re also in the running in the Favorite Duo or Group — Country category, as well as in Favorite Song — Country, also for “10,000 Hours.”

In the latter category, Dan + Shay will go head-to-head against two other popular country choices, Maren Morris and Blake Shelton. Maren comes into the category courtesy of her cross-genre hit “The Bones,” while Blake clocks in with “Nobody but You,” his duet with his pop superstar girlfriend Gwen Stefani.



Maren and Blake each have two nominations this year: Maren’s also up for Favorite Female Artist — Country alongside Gabby Barrett and Miranda Lambert. Blake’s also got a mention in Favorite Album — Country for his Fully Loaded project. He appears as well in the Favorite Album — Country category alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, who both also have two nominations apiece. Luke and Morgan scored nods in the Favorite Male Artists — Country category, where they’re up against Kane Brown.

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion also received mentions in the Favorite Duo or Group — Country category.

Some of this year’s AMA nominees were announced on ABC’s Good Morning America by Dua Lipa Monday morning. Rapper Roddy Ricch and singer-songwriter The Weeknd are the most-nominated acts overall, with a whopping eight nominations apiece. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and many more also came in with multiple nods.



The American Music Awards, music’s largest fan-voted awards show, will air live on ABC November 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.