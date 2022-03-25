Dan + Shay break silence to share they’re “more excited about music than ever before”

ABC

Dan + Shay are breaking their silence after a social media hiatus.

The hit duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney posted a letter to fans on Twitter sharing that since they concluded The (Arena) Tour in December, they’ve used that time to spend time with family and friends, in addition to “reflect and appreciate” all that they’ve accomplished. During this down time, they’ve also been thinking about new music.

“Hi friend, it’s been a minute! We wrapped up THE (ARENA) TOUR at the end of December and it was one of the most incredible experiences of our career (so far). We’re infinitely grateful for everyone who came out to the shows and celebrated live music with us,” the duo begin, calling themselves “the luckiest guys in the entire world.”

“We’re rested, refreshed, and more excited about music than ever before. Legit, even more excited than we were when we made our first album,” they add, teasing “more news and updates to come soon.”

Dan + Shay’s latest album, Good Things, was released in 2021. It features the three consecutive chart-topping singles: “10,000 Hours,” with Justin Bieber, plus “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and “Glad You Exist.” Their current single, “Steal My Love,” is climbing through the top 30 on radio.

Dan + Shay are set to open for Kenny Chensey on his Here and Now Tour this summer.

