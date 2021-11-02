Dan + Shay cancel upcoming tour dates due to COVID-19, tease Christmas news

Williams and Hirakawa

Dan + Shay have cancelled a pair of upcoming dates on The (Arena) Tour due to a member of their team contracting COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the duo shared in a letter to their fans on socials sharing that they had “some good news + some bad news.”

The bad news is that a member of their touring crew has tested positive for the virus, and out of protection for fans and others members of the team they have to cancel shows in Orlando, Florida on November 4 and Atlanta on November 5.

Due to routing conflicts and their confirmed touring schedule in 2022, the duo’s unable to reschedule these shows, but offer hope in the fact that some of the tour stops on Kenny Chesney‘s 2022 Here and Now Tour, for which they’re opening acts, are near both cities.

On the upside, the twosome says they have some “Christmas surprises” in the works, teasing that the first surprise will be revealed on Wednesday morning, and they’re “VERY excited” about it.

“Thanks to the folks who were planning to attend the shows this week for understanding, we’ve been looking forward to them (for literally 2 years now lol), but promise we’ll make it up to you in a big way soon,” Dan + Shay conclude in the letter.

The Grammy-winning duo is currently scheduled to be on the road until December 7.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.