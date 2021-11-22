Dan + Shay celebrate American Music Awards win with fans: “We are VERY thankful”

ABC

Dan + Shay were performing in Texas on Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t able to celebrate their big win at the American Music Awards.

On Monday, the duo took to Instagram to share their excitement about winning Favorite Country Duo or Group at the all-genre awards show, which aired live from Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday night. They celebrated the news with the thousands of fans at their sold-out show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the massive crowd erupting into thunderous cheers as the duo excitedly hoisted their trophies in the air.

“These awards always mean the most to us because they are fan voted,” the twosome expressed in the caption to their post. “And to everybody who voted for us, THANK YOU. We are the luckiest guys of all time to have y’all in our corner and will NEVER take your support for granted. It’s very appropriate that it’s Thanksgiving week because we are VERY thankful.”

Country peers Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Gabby Barrett also walked away winners. Dan + Shay continue on The (Arena) Tour through December 7 where it wraps in Boston.

