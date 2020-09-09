Dan + Shay deliver spiritual vibes with live acoustic “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

ABC/Image Group LA

Superstar duo Dan + Shay are showing off a new side of their current single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” with a live, stripped-down version of the song.



The pair recorded this version of “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at Ocean Way Studio in Nashville, and the venue’s high ceilings, stunning acoustics and church-like stained glass windows provide the perfect backdrop for the new take. Alongside the release itself, Dan + Shay dropped a video of them recording the song at Ocean Way.



The simplicity of the song’s new version stands in stark contrast to its initial music video, a dizzying clip that finds the duo struggling to stay stable in the winding, circuitous halls of a mansion that starts to defy gravity.



Though Dan + Shay have had to pause their 2020 touring plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re already counting down the days until they can get back out on the road again: Last month, they announced new dates for The (Arena) Tour in 2021. In the meantime, they’ve also been announced as performers for the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards, which will take place on September 16.



“I Should Probably Go to Bed” follows “10,000 Hours,” the country duo’s 2019 hit with pop superstar Justin Bieber. If they’re following a traditional album release format, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” is likely the second single from the next Dan + Shay album.

By Carena Liptak

