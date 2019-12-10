Dan + Shay didn't take "10,000 hours" to grab country's fastest-selling platinum single of the year

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay are closing out the year by setting another record.

Their hit with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” has just been certified platinum, making it the fastest-selling country single to reach sales of one million units this year.

The collaboration, which just came out in October, is an international sensation as well. It’s already been certified platinum in Canada, and gone gold in Australia, Brazil, Ireland, New Zealand, and The Netherlands as well.

Currently, “10,000 Hours” is in the top ten on the country chart. It’s simultaneously a top fifteen hit on the pop chart.

Dan + Shay will close out the year by performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the second year in a row December 31 on ABC. They’re also up for two trophies at next month’s Grammys.

