Dan + Shay have "some stuff in the tank," including an eventual live performance with Justin Bieber

ABC/Mitch HaasethDan + Shay get to rule the country chart this week thanks to their hit with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours," which has risen to number one on the radio airplay ranking.

While Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been performing the duet sans Bieber on tour, they're looking forward to their first opportunity to sing it live with Justin.

"We miss him!" Dan says admiringly, as Shay laughs.

"No, it's so incredible, it's awesome [doing it live]," Dan continues. "When we originally wrote it, Shay was singing the second verse anyway. So we, you know, we've got the groove down."

"But it would be awesome to do that song with Justin Bieber live somewhere," Dan adds. "I'm not sure where or when, but we'll make it happen for sure."

Since "10,000 Hours" is the lead single from Dan + Shay's fourth album, fans are anxious to see what's next.

"We're always working on new music and we hope to have some stuff out for our fans on the Arena Tour," Dan tells ABC Audio. "But right now, we're just focusing on '10,000 Hours' with Justin, and it's crazy watching it climb the charts."

"This is our fastest-climbing single. Not that we refresh the charts every five minutes -- ultra competitive!" Dan admits. "We've got some stuff in the tank, though."

Dan + Shay kick off The (Arena) Tour March 6 with two nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

